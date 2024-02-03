¿Qué Pasa Houston? Here are the events and performances happening in the area this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- T.G.I.F. Let's Talk About Qué Pasa Houston.

The story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan is on the stage. Theater Under the Stars' "Get on Your Feet" is running now through Feb. 11. This production tells the inspiring true story of two people who believed in their talent and each other, eventually becoming an international sensation.

To make this show accessible to the community, TUTS is having a great special where tickets start at $25 and $40 right now until Monday, Feb. 5. At checkout, use code rhythm2 , but if you miss out this weekend, you can use TUTSLATINO for 20% thereafter.

Also happening this weekend, if you're ready to elevate your gardening game or give your home a facelift, visit the Houston Home and Garden Show. Get the tips and tricks you need for your home and garden. There's food, drinks, and snacks to grab as you browse the aisles. It all goes down at NRG this weekend.

On Sunday at Post Houston, it is an all-day affair to celebrate the Lunar New Year. It starts at 11 a.m. in the atrium, then different events run until 7 p.m. with Lion dancing.

Also on Sunday, The Ensemble Theatre will be relaunching the hobby center's sensory-inclusive performance series. The production called "Pick Me Last" is a fun and vibrant show for the whole family that lasts an hour. This show will be taking place at 1 p.m. Check out the Hobby Center's webpage for tickets.

