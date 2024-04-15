'The Cher Show' brings iconic music, fashion to Houston's The Hobby Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "The Cher Show", brought to you by Theater Under The Stars, opens this week at The Hobby Center!

Morgan Scott, one of three women who portray the icon on stage, told ABC13 that she felt she had to at least take a shot at the opportunity- and she was cast!

The production tells Cher's story, featuring her music and famous fashion.

Scott plays Cher's current era, but the musical displays the icon through all the decades. Scott told ABC13 that they wear Bob Mackie's costumes on stage.

The American fashion designer and costumier is best known for his dressing of entertainment icons such as Cher, Lucille Ball, Dolly Parton, and many more.

"It's incredible that on a nightly basis we get to wear these Bob Mackie costumes, and they are the real deal," Scott said. "Straight from Broadway. They're obviously replicas of some of (Cher's) most incredible looks. The Met Gala, the Oscars, you get to see it all."

Scott said she's already heard a swarm of enthusiasm from Houstonians.

"This is an unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles," The Theater Under The Stars website says.

Tickets and showtimes are available on the Theater Under The Stars website.

