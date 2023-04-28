New remains ID'd as Black man found with head severed after claiming white men targeted him: lawyer

Missing man Rasheem Carter was found with his head severed after claiming he was being targeted by white men in his community, Ben Crump said.

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. -- The family of a Black man who was found dead with his head severed will hold a protest Saturday after being notified that a third set of his remains was located, ABC News reported.

The Mississippi Crime Lab notified the family that remains found on Feb. 23 matched Rasheem Carter's DNA, according to a statement released by attorney Ben Crump and Carter's family.

"It is unacceptable that the family had to find out through an email that more of Rasheem's remains were found, and still, they haven't been told any other information, been offered a meeting with officials, or received his remains," the statement said. "They continue to be stonewalled at every turn. This family just wants to find out what happened to Rasheem and say their goodbyes - they ask that the additional remains be returned to them so that they can lay him to rest."

The Mississippi Crime Lab did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Carter, 25, went missing last October just days after telling his mother and the police that white men in his community were targeting him.

Around a month later, Carter's remains were found in a wooded area south of Taylorsville.

"My son told me that it was three truckloads of white guys trying to kill him. And at the time that he told me, as a mother, you know, I had to think fast. So I told him to go to the police station because I felt in my heart they would serve and protect like they are obligated to do," Tiffany Carter, Rasheem's mother, said.

Carter visited the Taylorsville Police Department on two separate occasions leading up to his disappearance, according to Tommy Cox, chief of the Laurel Police Department, which filed the initial missing persons' case after the family came to them for help.

In addition to Carter's head being severed, his spinal cord was recovered in a separate area from his head, according to Crump.

"One thing is for certain ... this was not a natural killing. This was not a natural death. This represents a young man who was killed," Crump said last month after the release of the autopsy report by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner ruled that the cause and manner of death were undetermined.

The Smith County Police Department originally ruled out foul play in the case. According to Crump, officials recanted their statement.

"From the beginning of this case, the family has been misled," Crump said. "At first, when the first of Rasheem's remains were discovered with his head decapitated from his body, officials told the family that it was animals that killed Rasheem. Then officials admitted that they believed he was murdered."

Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston told ABC News in March that earlier evidence of the case "didn't suggest" any foul play, stressing that "nothing is being swept under the rug."

Carter's family and attorneys have called for a federal probe from the U.S. Department of Justice into his death.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the incident. The MBI did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

