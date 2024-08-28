Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti carries no-hit bid into 8th inning in 11-strikeout victory

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- Spencer Arrighetti declared the Astros were back after a dominant victory six days ago in Baltimore. Since that declaration, Houston dropped four of the following five games.

So, he had to have jinxed the team, right?

Not on Wednesday, when the 24-year-old rookie starting pitcher earned 11 strikeouts and carried a no-hitter bid into the eighth inning in the Astros' 10-0 win against Philadelphia on the same field Houston's pitching staff combined to leave the Phillies hitless in the World Series two years ago.

The Cinco Ranch High School alum posted career highs with four walks, 103 pitches, and 7.2 innings pitched. Arrighetti earned his third game with double-digit strikeouts this month.

The Astros defense did its best to keep the bid alive, including Mauricio Dubon's robbery of Brandon Marsh's home run in the seventh inning. Austin Hays broke up the no-hitter with no outs in the eighth inning when he was able to beat Jeremy Peña's throw on a groundball.

Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, right, throws to first base after fielding a ground out by Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Astros around Arrighetti punctuated the victory with an offense that had plated two runs in the prior two games of the Phillies series. After going scoreless on Tuesday, Houston picked it up, beginning with Jose Altuve stealing home against Philadelphia pitcher Taijuan Walker for the first run scored of the game. Outside of Dubon and Jake Meyers' RBIs afterward, Yordan Alvarez broke a 10-game drought without a home run by crushing three bombs to score four total runs. And as icing on the cake, Chas McCormick, the Pennsylvania native who grabbed one of World Series history's most memorable flyball outs two years ago, returned home to launch a pinch-hit homer.

The Astros improved to 71-62 but couldn't extend their 3.5-game lead over the Mariners for the American League West lead. Seattle earned a victory over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

The 'Stros return to Houston to start a four-game series against the playoff-contending Kansas City Royals on Thursday with 29 games left in the season.

Arrighetti's gem was the second Astros no-hit bid this month after Framber Valdez missed the accomplishment by one out. Ronel Blanco owns the club's sole no-hitter this season.

