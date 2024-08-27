Astros agrees to deal with vet outfielder Jason Heyward, who was released by Dodgers, report says

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros have finalized a deal with free agent outfielder Jason Heyward, pending a physical, a source confirmed to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Heyward, a 15-year veteran, was designated for assignment last week by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Astros, who enter play Tuesday with a three-game lead on the Seattle Mariners in the American League West, can use reinforcements in the outfield.

Left fielder Mauricio Dubon missed Monday's loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, injured when he collided with the outfield wall in the Astros' win against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

And three-time All-Star Kyle Tucker has been sidelined since June 3 with a shin injury, though the team hopes he will return next month.

Heyward, who turned 35 this month, is batting .208 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 63 games in 2024.

He is a career .257 hitter with 180 homers and 709 RBIs in 1,766 games with the Atlanta Braves (2010-14), St. Louis Cardinals (2015), Chicago Cubs (2016-22) and Dodgers.

He has played in 43 postseason games and won the World Series with the Cubs in 2016.

Atlanta drafted Heyward 14th overall in the first round in 2007, and he made his only All-Star team as a rookie in 2010. He won five Gold Gloves in right field (2012, 2014-17).

MLB.com first reported that Heyward and the Astros were close to a deal.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.