Astros' Framber Valdez comes within 1 out of his 2nd career no-hitter

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Only one out separate Houston Astros hurler Framber Valdez from a history-making second career no-hitter. Unfortunately, the hard-hitting reigning World Series MVP, Corey Seager, crushed those hopes in the ninth inning.

Valdez threw 107 pitches through 8.2 innings, striking out five batters and allowing three walks and a two-run homer to Seager in Houston's 4-2 victory on Tuesday.

Valdez had a perfect game heading into the sixth inning when an Alex Bregman throwing error gave the Rangers their first baserunner of the night, Jonah Heim. Valdez quickly erased the blemish when Robbie Grossman hit into a double play.

No. 59 followed that up with a seventh-inning walk to Marcus Semien, who became stranded after a Seager popout and a Josh Smith groundout.

Rangers were threatening in the ninth when Valdez allowed a Grossman walk, but that was erased again when Ezekial Duran grounded into a double play. So, with an out away, Valdez walked Semien again, setting up Seager's homer to right field.

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/Albert Pena

Valdez could have earned Houston's second no-hitter of the season following Ronel Blanco's April 1 gem and third since Aug. 1, 2023, when Valdez tossed his first no-hitter. Valdez also could have joined Don Wilson as the only Astros with multiple complete game no-hitters. The Astros sit on 17 no-hitters in franchise history.

As for the run support, Astros outfielder Jake Meyers capitalized with runners in scoring position in the fourth and sixth innings, driving in a Jeremy Peña run each time. Yordan Alvarez, who was quiet at the plate in recent games, launched a two-run homer in the ninth inning to reach 150 career round-trippers, which produced the go-ahead scores..

The Astros victory ties up the Silver Boot Series at 6-6, setting up a winner-take-all game on Wednesday afternoon.