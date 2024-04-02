No fooling around: Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco throws franchise's 17th no-hitter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On April 1, 2024, Ronel Blanco wasn't fooling around.

The Houston Astros' No. 5 pitcher in the five-person starting rotation made his season debut on Monday night in grand fashion, throwing the franchise's 17th no-hitter precisely nine months after Framber Valdez tossed the 16th.

In Houston's opener of a three-game series against Toronto, the 30-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic struck out seven Blue Jays batters a day after the New York Yankees completed a four-game sweep of Houston to open the season at Minute Maid Park.

Former Astros star and Toronto outfielder George Springer was the Blue Jays' only baserunner, drawing a walk in the game's first at-bat and in the second-to-last. He retired 26 in a row between Springer walks on 105 total pitches.

Not to be overlooked, Blanco's teammates supported the outing. Houston scored 10 runs, including two Kyle Tucker home runs. Blanco also induced 12 groundouts and eight air outs.

The no-hitter came in Blanco's eighth start in the majors and manager Joe Espada's first MLB managerial victory. Blanco also gave the Astros a no-hitter thrown in the third season in a row.

Additionally, Blanco's no-hitter is the Astros' earliest. Ken Forsch threw one on April 7, 1979, in the second game of that season.

Espada tabbed Blanco as an injury replacement in the back end of his starting rotation, missing ace Justin Verlander and other starters Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy, and Lance McCullers.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Houston. AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox