Cinco Ranch HS alum Spencer Arrighetti gets his shot with Astros: 'A big cheering section over here'

Cinco Ranch High School alum Spencer Arrighetti is getting his chance in the majors as he makes his Astros debut on Wednesday against Kansas City.

Cinco Ranch High School alum Spencer Arrighetti is getting his chance in the majors as he makes his Astros debut on Wednesday against Kansas City.

Cinco Ranch High School alum Spencer Arrighetti is getting his chance in the majors as he makes his Astros debut on Wednesday against Kansas City.

Cinco Ranch High School alum Spencer Arrighetti is getting his chance in the majors as he makes his Astros debut on Wednesday against Kansas City.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- When the Houston Astros' No. 1 pitching prospect makes his Major League Baseball debut on Wednesday, a whole community will be watching it in excitement.

Spencer Arrighetti, 24, is being called up to start against the Royals in Kansas City. He'll wear No. 41.

Brett Wallace, his baseball coach at Cinco Rancho High School, told ABC13 Sports that a huge group of people is gearing up to cheer on Arrighetti.

"We're all super excited for him," Wallace said. "He's got a big cheering section over here. Last year, when he got called up to (Triple-A) Sugar Land, we had a big watch party to watch his first start over there."

Of course, Wednesday is different. This is the majors, and Arrighetti will be the starting pitcher for the hometown Astros.

Wallace said Arrighetti is a great role model for everyone at Cinco Ranch.

"It's a perfect example of having talent, but also the work ethic that is required," Wallace said.

Wallace was an assistant coach when Arrighetti moved from New Mexico to Cinco Ranch. Arrighetti's talent was obvious when he threw the ball so hard, some of his young teammates couldn't catch it.

By the time he left Cinco Ranch, Arrighetti was a star pitcher and a fixture in the program and the community.

Before games at Cinco Ranch, Arrighetti would throw with elementary school students who were part of the "Little Buddies" program. Now, some of those same students are varsity players at Cinco Ranch.

"They're super pumped about it, too," Wallace explained. "Just to be able to say, 'He was my big buddy back when I was an elementary school kid.'"

Last season, the Astros named Arrighetti as their Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.