1 dead, 6 hurt after shooting at NE Harris County gas station where 100 people gathered, HCSO says

Police are trying to determine what led up to 7 people being injured and one dead after a shooting at a gas station.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chaotic scene with 100+ people unfolded at a northeast Harris County gas station overnight that resulted in the death of one person and left several others injured, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deputies arrived at the 13100 block of Crosby-Lynchburg after a call of someone being shot and injured.

Officials said the gathering was possibly for a benefit and that everyone "seemed to be having a good time" before shots rang out.

In surveillance video obtained by ABC13, you can see cars and and a crowd packed into the gas station parking lot with music blaring.

"We don't know exactly what was happening, we're told it wasn't anything violent just something that was happening here," Gonzalez said

According to HCSO, the number of people shot could've been more than the initial seven reported. At last count, five men and two women had been injured by the shooting.

It's unknown what caused the shooting, but on the video, you can see the aftermath of the shooting that happened around 10:09 on Saturday evening.

Video shows a puddle of blood visible on the parking lot, and people helping someone into a car. Voices can be heard stating that someone was shot in the leg.

The injuries ranged from minor to critical and needing to be airlifted to the Texas Medical Center for treatment. One person who was being transported by a ground emergency vehicle died en route to the hospital, officials said.

Officials said the ages of those who were at the gas station were between 16 and 25 years old.

At this time there are no suspect in custody.