Astros star Jose Altuve's act of kindness during ballgame creates boy's 'best moment'

The young fan, who was wearing Orioles gear, said Altuve is his idol.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whether fans at ballparks where the Astros are visiting are right or wrong about it, they still will boo Jose Altuve. The 2017 sign-stealing scandal is still raw to the baseball public outside of Houston.

But on Friday, baseball observers were reminded about the All-Star second baseman's generosity, and yes, his past acts of kindness are documented.

During Houston's second game of its series against the Orioles in Baltimore, Altuve crushed a two-run homer to right field, giving his ballclub the lead in the second inning. The game telecast captured him pointing to the stands beside his dugout as he approached home plate.

Altuve motioned to manager Joe Espada and other coaches toward the seats. The next moment, the telecast showed Altuve handing a bat to a young fan wearing an Orioles cap. The child was beaming with a wide grin as he returned to his seat and took pictures with his newfound prize.

Astros on-field reporter Julia Morales soon tracked down the boy named Chris, and the whole interview that followed could make your heart grow three sizes.

Eleven-year-old Chris explained that he was yelling at Altuve while on deck, asking him to give him his bat if he hit a home run. Right after, Chris said Altuve called him to the dugout and slid the bat through the protective netting. Crucially, Chris emphasized that Altuve is "my idol."

"It's my favorite thing of my life," Chris told Morales, adding that he was shocked Altuve even called him over. "I was excited. I was crazy."

"It was the best moment of my life getting his bat," he continued.

As for the Orioles gear, he explained he and others were in Maryland for the Ripken Experience and wanted to dress for their game at Camden Yards. But the broadcasters and other Houston fans might expect him to change his look into blue and orange for future games.

