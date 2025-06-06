Jury finds man guilty of capital murder in 2022 killing of Harris County Precinct 5 corporal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A jury has just found Oscar Rosales guilty of the capital murder of Harris County Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway.
Galloway was killed during a traffic stop in January 2022. Prosecutors said the officer pulled over a car driven by Rosales, who got out and immediately fired at Galloway's patrol car.
Galloway was shot multiple times and died at the scene in what investigators called an ambush attack.
The jury only deliberated for a few hours before finding Rosales guilty in the shooting death.
Prosecutors said they will continue to seek the death penalty in the case.
The punishment phase starts on Monday.
