Jury finds man guilty of capital murder in 2022 killing of Harris County Precinct 5 corporal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A jury has just found Oscar Rosales guilty of the capital murder of Harris County Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway.

Galloway was killed during a traffic stop in January 2022. Prosecutors said the officer pulled over a car driven by Rosales, who got out and immediately fired at Galloway's patrol car.

The video above is from a previous report: Harris Co. Pct. 5 corporal killed in ambush attack laid to rest

Galloway was shot multiple times and died at the scene in what investigators called an ambush attack.

The jury only deliberated for a few hours before finding Rosales guilty in the shooting death.

Prosecutors said they will continue to seek the death penalty in the case.

The punishment phase starts on Monday.

Man arrested in Mexico for Pct. 5 corporal's murder is 25-year fugitive, officials say

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Oscar Rosales was charged with aggravated assault with a knife in Harris County in 1995, Kim Ogg said. He may also be wanted for murder in El Salvador.