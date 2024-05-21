CenterPoint Energy launches interactive map to check estimated day of restoration in your area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint Energy is hard at work to get the lights back on for thousands of Houstonians still in the dark following Thursday's destructive storm.

As of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, just 72,142 customers remained in the dark for the fifth day in a row, according to the CenterPoint Energy Outage Tracker.

Approximately 208,000 customers had their power restored in the last 24 hours. Officials said more than 840,000 customers have had their power restored since Thursday.

In addition to the outage tracker, CenterPoint also launched an interactive, color-coded map where users can zoom into areas across the city and even enter specific addresses to see each area's estimated date of restoration.

The utility also rolled out a by-neighborhood outage tracker as more customers got back power. CPE's storm update page allows users to view updates by service area, including in Baytown, Bellaire, Cypress, Greenspoint, Humble, and Spring Branch.

A screenshot shows the areas highlighted in the new CenterPoint Energy map. Users can zoom into the map on CenterPoint's website.

CenterPoint says significant damage is hampering restoration in parts of Bellaire, the Heights, Lazybrook-Timbergrove, Cottage Grove, and Spring Branch. They added that they are on track to substantially complete restoration by Wednesday evening.

Several school districts were closed again on Tuesday, including Channelview, Cy-Fair, Galena Park, and Spring Branch ISDs. Houston ISD also closed 38 schools on Tuesday.

Heights High School was one of the HISD campuses closed on Tuesday. The school lost air conditioning on Monday and students were told to go home early.

SkyEye flew over the school on Monday, where video showed the windows open. A student was even spotted leaning out a window, presumably trying to cool off.

Facebook groups like Heights High School PTO even asked parents to bring fans to the front office.

Houston ISD announced 36 school closures for Tuesday as repairs continue in the wake of the destructive storm.

In total, three HISD schools closed early on Monday -- Heights High School and Reynolds Elementary in Sunnyside due to air conditioning issues, and Lamar High School In Upper Kirby due to a gas leak.

Students who spoke to ABC13 questioned why they were sent back to school, but Superintendent Mike Miles called the day "successful."

"It was just so hot. On the third floor, no A/C, no internet," one student said.

"You walk in those doors and the first thing you felt was heat," another student said.

"We asked our maintenance people to go out and we check the temperature. If it's too hot, we're going to close the school," Miles said.

You can find a full list of cooling centers here.

