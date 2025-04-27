1 person killed in shooting at SW Houston home on Whittingham Lane, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after a fatal shooting in a southwest Houston home on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to Houston police, the shooting happened at a residence on Whittingham Lane near Longcommon Drive and was reported at about 4:40 p.m.

Authorities did not reveal any suspect information and have not said if anyone else was hurt in the shooting.

HPD homicide is heading to the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

