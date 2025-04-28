70-year-old killed when truck crashes through his home, driver flees, Angelina Co. officials say

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say a man in Angelina County, Texas, about two hours northeast of Houston, was killed when a car drove through his home last week.
According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, a Chevrolet pickup drove off the road, hit a tree, and then drove completely through a nearby home on FM 842 just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 24.
The homeowner, 70-year-old Robert Boles, was found dead after being hit by the truck.
Deputies said the pickup truck driver, identified as Jorge Urbina Lopez, fled the scene.
Officers then followed a trail of damage and found Lopez at a home a few miles away from the scene of the crash.
The pickup truck was also found and had extensive damage to the front, and had been partially covered by a tarp.
The sheriff's office said Lopez had over a dozen outstanding traffic warrants and several prior arrests. He was taken into custody and booked into the Angelina County Jail.