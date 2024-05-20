How to get help from FEMA if you were impacted by last week's destructive storms

FEMA is responding to southeast Texas neighbors who applied for disaster assistance following last week's deadly storms.

FEMA is offering new disaster assistance to Texans recovering from last week's destructive storm and last month's flooding.

The agency said assistance is available for residents in Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker counties.

FEMA says if you suffered damage due to the storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that began April 26, you may qualify for a one-time $750 payment per household through their Serious Need Assistance (SNA) program.

Officials said this payment would be in addition to any other assistance. It can be used toward water, food, first aid, breast-feeding supplies, infant formula, diapers, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

To qualify for SNA, you must tell FEMA on your application that you are displaced, need shelter, or have other emergency costs due to the disaster.

A second new benefit is FEMA's Displacement Assistance. That includes money to help with housing needs if you can't return home because of the disaster. Residents can use the money to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options.

Both the Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance require an inspection to confirm eligibility before applicants receive funds.

You may be eligible for additional help if:

You complete a FEMA application;

FEMA can confirm your identity;

The home where you live most of the year is in a declared disaster area;

FEMA confirms the disaster damage from an inspection or documents you send, and;

You apply for FEMA assistance while Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance are available.

Residents can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the FEMA app, or by calling the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

If you prefer to talk to FEMA representatives in person, you can visit two centers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Fonde Community Center

110 Sabine St.

Houston, TX 77007

Spring Branch Family Development Center

8575 Pitner Road

Houston, TX 77080

This is again for impacted residents of Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker counties who have been affected by recent severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding.

No appointment is needed, but you should have ready the following information:

Social security number

Address of the damaged property

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

Current contact telephone number

Address where you can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Officials say one thing to look out for - that disasters often bring out - is scammers, who tend to pose as official disaster aid workers or federal agents.

The scammers will try to help you complete your application for FEMA relief, but in the process, they steal your private information.

FEMA urges everyone impacted by the severe weather to make sure the inspector who comes to your home or business is actually from the agency.

Harris County Judge Line Hidalgo gave a similar warning during a press conference Sunday.

"They will be wearing FEMA shirts like we have the FEMA representative wearing here," she said. "They will have official badges. They're not going to be in marked cars because they probably have a rental car or something like that."

Authorities said you can always call the agency to confirm an inspector's identity. They also reminded residents that inspectors will not come to their homes unless they have submitted an application and will never ask for money.

For more information on federal assistance, visit the FEMA website.

