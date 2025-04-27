Investigators looking for driver accused in hit-and-run, severely injuring 2 teens in N. Harris Co.

HCSO is looking for a driver who hit two teenagers overnight on Sunday, who sent them both to the hospital

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway on Sunday when a driver hit two young teens and left in the middle of the road in north Harris County overnight, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Hill and Airline Drive at around 3 a.m.

HCSO investigators gave a press conference on the situation hours after the hit and run.

According to Deputy Jason Hilderbrandt, deputies responded to the scene after two juveniles, a girl and a boy, had been hit and badly injured.

One of the victims was confirmed to be 15 years old.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 from a nearby business shows the moment of impact, where the driver rams into the teens, who are out of the camera frame, and then speeds off.

Both teens were taken to the hospital. According to officials, it remains unclear why the teens were out during that time of night.