14-year-old among 3 teens hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Denver Harbor, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three teenagers were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston on Monday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened south of I-10 in the Denver Harbor area on Tuck Street at about 1:30 a.m.

The three teenagers, the youngest being 14 years old, were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

Capt. Jonathan French said the victims are in stable condition.

Investigators believe it was a drive-by shooting and are still looking to find a motive.

This was one of at least seven shootings overnight in the Houston area as of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. In those seven shootings, three people died, and seven people were injured.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.


