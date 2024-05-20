CenterPoint expects 90% of customer outages restored by Tuesday evening

CenterPoint Energy said they look to have the majority of customers' power back on by Wednesday following a days-long restoration process.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Recovery is in progress in Houston and surrounding areas after severe weather on Thursday, and CenterPoint Energy is continuing its ongoing efforts to restore power.

MONDAY:

As of Monday at 10 p.m., fewer than 150,000 customers remained powerless. According to CenterPoint outage tracker, about 210,000 customers had their power restored in the last 24 hours.

CenterPoint said more than 770,000 customers have had their power restored since Thursday.

CenterPoint expects electricity restoration to be ongoing until the end of the day on Wednesday for customers who are available to receive service.



CenterPoint expects to restore about 90% of outages by Tuesday evening.

For the households waiting for power, the heat has been brutal.

"It feels like you're in an oven in the house," Courtney Umana explained. "It's terrible. The nighttime, you don't feel the air blowing. Nothing. It's just hot."

Dozens of cooling centers were open across the city. Cypress, Kingwood, Atascocita, and Katy were some areas with available shelters.

You can find a full list of centers here.

The company had slight issues when its power outage tracker tool experienced "slower than normal" delays, but the issue has since been resolved.

The fix came just in time, as temperatures in Houston reached the mid-90s and are expected to climb this week.

Bellaire, Cypress, Baytown, Greenspoint, Humble, and Spring Branch are among the CenterPoint Energy territories that got hit the hardest. The company said it will provide localized restoration updates as more details are available.

CenterPoint said nearly 2,200 line workers and vegetation professionals arrived late Friday evening to provide assistance.

"Our crews' visual inspections and damage assessments of our infrastructure (Sunday) showed that we have a lot of hard work ahead in the coming days. The team at CenterPoint and the mutual assistance teams supporting our efforts are committed to the restoration of service to our customers as safely and quickly as possible," Lynnae Wilson, senior vice president of CPE's electric business, said.

CenterPoint said its primary focus is on homes and businesses. In a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the company said workers were out before sunrise to continue repair work.

For more information, the company said it would frequently share updates on its Power Alert System and X.

