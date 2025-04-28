At least 10 shot and 3 killed in less than 10 hours in overnight shootings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There were at least seven shootings across the Houston area in less than 10 hours. In total, at least three people died and 10 were injured, including four teenagers, one as young as 14.

2 people shot inside car in Fourth Ward

The Houston Police Department said shots were fired at about 1 a.m. on Gillette Street near Andrews.

Four people were inside a vehicle when an armed person started shooting into the car, hitting the 17-year-old driver and one passenger.

They were taken to the hospital, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police said investigators don't have information on the suspect at this time.

14-year-old among 3 teens hospitalized after drive-by shooting

Three teenagers were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston on Monday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened south of I-10 in the Denver Harbor area on Tuck Street at about 1:30 a.m.

The three teenagers, the youngest being 14 years old, were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

30-year-old shot and killed during fight in Cypress

The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said the shooting happened at about 4 a.m. on Dehay Lane and Stablewood Farms.

Constable Mark Herman said a 30-year-old man was shot to death during a fight.

Detectives say a man they suspect was the shooter is in custody but has not been charged.

Shooting victim shows up at hospital

Police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a person injured.

The victim showed up at Memorial Hermann Memorial City with gunshot wounds at about 8:45 p.m.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department are still working on the details of this shooting.

Robbery victim shot at bus stop in southwest Houston

The METRO Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that left one man injured.

Investigators said shots were fired at about 9 p.m. at a bus stop on Hillcroft near Windswept.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was sitting at the bus stop waiting for the bus when two strange men approached him.

The men robbed the victim and shot him in the chest, according to police. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the two suspects, but they don't have details on their description other than that they are two young men.

Man shot and killed in southwest Houston parking lot

The Houston Police Department said shots were fired in a parking lot on Ocee near Pagewood.

Investigators said two men began arguing over a parking spot when shots were fired at about 9:15 p.m.

One of the men was shot multiple times, according to police. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The other man stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police, according to the authorities.

Shooting at Valero gas station leaves 1 man dead

Officers with the Houston Police Department were investigating a crash on Main Street when they heard shots being fired nearby at about 11:15 p.m.

Police officers drove around the area and found a man who was shot multiple times in the middle of the Valero parking lot near Westridge.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are speaking with potential witnesses and are still working on finding details on the suspect and what led to the shooting.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to these investigations.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.