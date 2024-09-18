4 confirmed injured in Deer Park pipeline fire, but could there be more victims?

As the Deer Park fire burns for a second day, questions remain about what happened to the driver who crashed into the above-ground valve station.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Tuesday is the second day since a vehicle slammed into a pipeline valve, causing it to burst into flames in Deer Park.

City officials confirmed four people, at least two of whom are first responders, were injured in the fire. But the concern remains: Could there be more injuries or even deaths that haven't been reported yet?

"Maybe not dangerous, but we are scared about this. I don't know what's going to happen," Armando Romero, who was forced to evacuate his home, said.

Investigators confirm the fire started after a white SUV drove through a fence and hit a pipeline valve.

ABC13 reached out to multiple agencies, but none have answers, simply because the area directly around the fire is closed off even for first responders.

Without visual confirmation, police can't say whether anybody was even in the car when it crashed.

