HAZMAT teams responding to pipeline fire in East Bernard, Texas near Highway 90, officials say

Officials said the pipeline fire is near Highway 90 between East Bernard and Lissie, and no injuries have been reported.

Officials said the pipeline fire is near Highway 90 between East Bernard and Lissie, and no injuries have been reported.

Officials said the pipeline fire is near Highway 90 between East Bernard and Lissie, and no injuries have been reported.

Officials said the pipeline fire is near Highway 90 between East Bernard and Lissie, and no injuries have been reported.

EAST BERNARD, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to put out a fire at Tennessee Gas Pipeline in Wharton County Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

At about 12:30 p.m., the Fort Bend County Fire Marshall's Office said its HAZMAT team was en route to assist other agencies, including the Beasley and Orchard Fire Departments.

The Wharton County Sheriff's Office said the pipeline fire is in the area of Highway 90 between East Bernard and Lissie, near the town of East Bernard, Texas.

Officials said Highway 90 remains open, and no injuries have been reported.

Kinder Morgan told Eyewitness News that the impacted pipeline segment is isolated, shut down and in the process of being depressurized.

"All appropriate regulatory agencies are being notified, and an investigation into the cause and quantity of the gas released will be conducted. We are working with our customers on any potential impacts," Kinder Morgan said in a statement.

SkyEye flew over the fire, which appeared to be diminishing.