51-year-old man whose remains were found in pipeline blast, fire died by suicide, Deer Park PD says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The manner of death has been confirmed for the Deer Park man whose remains were found in an SUV that crashed into a pipeline valve in September of last year, causing a massive fire for days.

The Deer Park Police Department said 51-year-old Jonathan McEvoy died by suicide.

According to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office autopsy report, McEvoy's cause of death was blunt traumatic and thermal injuries.

Last October, ABC13 spoke to McEvoy's ex-wife, who believed he may have had a seizure before the crash since he was "having them periodically."

On Thursday, however, Deer Park PD confirmed McEvoy's manner of death was a suicide, sending the following statement:

"On January 29, 2025, the Harris County Medical Examiners Office concluded their investigation into the cause and manner of death for Jonathan McEvoy with a finding of suicide by blunt traumatic and thermal injuries. The Deer Park Police Department was conducting a simultaneous criminal investigation into the incident which did not identify any co-conspirators or other chargeable criminal offenses. After reviewing the Medical Examiner's report, the Deer Park Police Department has closed its criminal investigation."

On Sep. 16, 2024, authorities said McEvoy's vehicle veered off Spencer Highway, drove through a chain-link gate, and slammed into the valve.

READ MORE: Human remains found inside SUV that crashed, igniting dayslong pipeline fire in Deer Park

The blast and fire immediately sent neighbors living a street over out of their homes, and days later, they returned to melted vehicles, siding, and water damage from fire crews hosing down the dwellings.

There were no other injuries or deaths as a result of that blast.

Deer Park mayor tells Houston Landing pipeline blast 'wasn't an accident'

A La Porte official shared a similar belief, saying the crash was "not medical in nature." The City of Deer Park later issued a clarifying statement walking back the mayor's claims.

As the criminal investigation continues into the crash that sparked the La Porte fire, families are picking up what is left of their homes.