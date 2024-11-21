Deer Park mayor tells Houston Landing pipeline blast 'wasn't an accident'

The ex-wife of the driver previously said he suffered from seizures and believed that may have caused him to run off the road.

A La Porte official shared a similar belief, saying the crash was "not medical in nature." The City of Deer Park later issued a clarifying statement walking back the mayor's claims.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Leaders in Deer Park and La Porte reportedly said the massive pipeline blast that burned for more than three days in September and destroyed homes was not an accident.

That's according to an article published on Wednesday in the Houston Landing.

The blast happened after a driver struck an above-ground pipeline valve, causing a massive fire on Sept. 16. The driver, identified as 51-year-old Jonathan McEvoy, was killed.

In a statement to the Landing, Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton, Jr. said, "It was a criminal investigation because, for all intents and purposes, it was an intentional act. You don't just accidentally end up where that car ended up at. It wasn't an accident."

La Porte Emergency Management Coordinator Johnny Morales told the Landing the crash was "not medical in nature," but did not provide further details.

ABC13 previously spoke with McEvoy's ex-wife. She said he suffered from seizures and believed that may have caused him to run off the road.

The driver's exact cause of death has not been determined.

In response to the Landing report, the City of Deer Park sent ABC13 a clarifying statement, claiming the mayor meant to say the crash would have to have been a medical emergency or an intentional act, which is why it's being treated as a criminal investigation.

The Deer Park Police Department says its investigation continues.

The following is the City of Deer Park's full clarifying statement:

"This is a clarification statement from the City of Deer Park in regard to the Houston Landing article released today about the Energy Transfer Pipeline incident that took place in September 2024.

It has not yet been determined whether this was an intentional event. Until we receive the Medical Examiner's report, the Deer Park Police Department will not be able to conclude the criminal investigation. The case remains ongoing. We will not have any additional information, apart from what has already been released, until the criminal side of the investigation is complete.

Once we receive the word that the investigation has concluded, I will personally email you a copy of the release.

To attest to the use of the word "accident," in the Houston Landing article: the Mayor was trying to state that since the car came from the Walmart parking lot, this was not a person driving a vehicle that lost control of the wheel. This would have had to have been a medical emergency or an intentional criminal act. Which is why it is being treated as a criminal investigation - to attempt to rule out any criminal negligence in the case. The criminal investigation CAN NOT be fully closed until the Deer Park Police Department receives the report from the Medical Examiner's office.

Again, we will have no additional information (other than what has been previously released) until the investigation has concluded."

