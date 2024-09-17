Deer Park pipeline blast witnesses describe airborne SUV: 'The car goes up in the air and back down'

A couple looking for parking at a Deer Park Walmart witnessed a driver crashing into a pipeline valve, causing a vehicle to go airborne.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple told ABC13 on Monday that they witnessed when a person drove into a massive pipeline in Deer Park.

Authorities believe the person in the SUV drove straight through the fence on the west side of the Spencer Highway Walmart's parking lot.

"It caught our eye because the car was moving so slow as we passed it," Sherry Richard, who was headed to Walmart with her husband, Chad Richard, said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police trying to identify driver of SUV involved in Deer Park pipeline fire

Chad Richard didn't remember much about the driver's physical description other than that they were elderly and wearing glasses.

"All I can remember is seeing that she was wearing glasses, and we circled around to get a parking spot, and as soon as we got a parking spot, the car just veered off," Chad Richard said.

They likened what happened next to something they've only seen in movies.

Sherry Richard said the SUV drove through some brush, then the fence, and ultimately reached flat ground before accelerating towards the pipeline.

"It hits it, and the car goes up in the air and back down, and once it hits the ground, it's a boom, and then there is fire everywhere," Sherry Richard said.

The couple said the driver's action seemed indicative of a medical episode.

"My thought was she had a heart attack or whatever and drifted over there because it really wasn't going that fast," Chad Richard added. "But once it got over the fence, it just picked up."

Deer Park authorities provided no more details on the driver or their condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, including the positive identification of the vehicle and driver.

The Deer Park Police Department and local FBI agents conducted the initial investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting no terroristic activity. The DPPD is conducting an ongoing investigation, which supports the conclusion that this appears to be an isolated incident.

Howard Williams was at the Discount Tire nearby when he heard the explosion and turned to see the car. Like many, he wants the full story.

"I am sure they are not OK, but I am just curious to know what really happened," Williams said.

