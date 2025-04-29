I-10 exit ramp at North Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou closed due to overturned concrete mixer

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A concrete mixer overturned on the East Freeway is causing backups in Baytown on Tuesday morning.

Baytown officials said a truck driver was taken to the hospital after the crash and is expected to be OK.

Due to the hazmat spill, it's expected to take hours before the scene is cleared.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash was verified at 7:03 a.m. and is impacting the three frontage road lanes and exit ramp at North Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou.

Traffic cameras show the heavy truck overturned, blocking the exit ramp.

