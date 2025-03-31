Trial underway for man accused of driving drunk, killing Pct. 7 deputy in 2022 crash

The trial is underway for Adolfo Serrano, accused of driving drunk and killing Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis in a 2022 crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Opening statements are underway Monday in the trial of a Fort Bend County man accused of driving drunk and killing a Precinct 7 deputy constable.

This Wednesday will mark three years since a fiery crash claimed the life of Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis. The accused, Adolfo Serrano, was seen in the courtroom Monday morning.

What's different about this case is that Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare is prosecuting it himself and is delivering the opening statement.

ABC13 will be in the courtroom to learn the latest developments in this case.

The crash happened on April 2, 2022, on the West Beltway near Fondren as Deputy Chavis was waiting to pull Serrano over -- as they'd already gotten calls about his driving that day.

Video of the aftermath shows flames engulfing Chavis' patrol SUV.

According to authorities, Serrano admitted to officers that he had been drinking before the crash.

Records show he had previously been convicted of DWI in Brazoria County in 2014 and assaulting a family member in 2009.

In this case, he's charged with intoxication manslaughter, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Chavis joined Pct. 7 in November 2020 and was assigned to the Toll Road Division.

A tollway plaza was renamed in her honor in 2022.

