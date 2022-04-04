HCSO Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis killed in fiery crash began working in November 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected drunk driver accused of killing a Precinct 7 deputy constable is due in court Monday.
Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis died on the job while working to stop a possible drunk driver. On Saturday, Chavis was trying to pull over the driver and was waiting in a fully marked patrol car on the side of the 7200 block of the South Sam Houston Parkway at Fondren, according to the sheriff's office.
"He hit a wall and is now driving. Still it's going to be a white work truck," a 911 dispatcher was heard saying on Rangecast audio.
The suspected intoxicated driver, identified as 36-year-old Adolfo Serrano, was driving a Ford F-550 when he failed to drive in a single lane and hit Chavis in the rear, according to deputies.
Chavis's patrol car caught on fire. A witness who recorded video of the deputy's car in flames said she heard a big bang before seeing black smoke.
The 32-year-old was a deputy with Precinct 7 for a year and half.
She leaves behind a husband, a 4-year-old son and an 11-year-old nephew who she was also raising.
