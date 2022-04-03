officer killed

Jennifer Chavis identified as deputy killed in fiery crash on S. Sam Houston Parkway, HCSO says

Jennifer Chavis has been identified as deputy killed in a fiery crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's office has identified the deputy constable who was killed in a fiery crash on Saturday as Deputy Jennifer Chavis.

Dep. Chavis was responding to a tip about a suspected intoxicated driver around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. She was waiting on the side of the 7200 block of the S. Sam Houston Tollway W. in a fully marked patrol car and wearing an official police uniform, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The suspected intoxicated driver, identified as Adolfo Serrano, 36, was driving a Ford F-550 when he failed to drive in a single lane and struck Chavis in the rear, according to deputies.

The patrol car the deputy was driving became engulfed in flames. Chavis sustained injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.



A witness recorded video of the deputy's car in flames after it was hit by that suspected DWI driver.

"All of a sudden we heard a big bang," said eyewitness Jessica Cano. "Then, we see black smoke. We ran over here and saw that truck on fire."

Law enforcement lead a procession for Deputy Chavis to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, at the county morgue.

This case will remain open and will be under investigation by the HCSO's Vehicular Crimes Division.

