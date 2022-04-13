funeral

Public invited to pay final respects to Precinct 7 deputy killed in crash at visitation

Loved ones say their final goodbyes to fallen Deputy Jennifer Chavis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Wednesday, loved ones will say their final goodbyes to a member of our law enforcement community who was killed in a fiery crash earlier this month.

This has been happening much too often in the Houston area. The family of Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis is laying her to rest in southwest Houston, and the public is invited to come out.

Chavis' family will hold a private visitation at 10 a.m. at the Fountain of Praise Church on 13950 Hillcroft Avenue. After that, at about 11 a.m., whoever would like to pay their respects can attend the public viewing.

The funeral service will begin at about 12:30 p.m.

Chavis was killed while trying to pull over a suspected drunk driver, identified as 36-year-old Adolfo Serrano, on South Sam Houston Parkway at Fondren, according to the sheriff's office. Serrano allegedly slammed into her patrol car, which caught on fire, killing her.

Chavis had been with Precinct 7 for a year and half. The 32-year-old now leaves behind a husband, a 4-year-old son and an 11-year-old nephew who she was also raising.

Serrano is charged with felony intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer and is currently being held on no bond. Prosecutors said they can only do that for so long and are formulating a plan of how they will move forward.

"In Texas constitution, you can only hold on no bond for 60 days. At that point, we will ask for a very substantial bond," said Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division Chief Sean Teare.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Harris County deputy killed in fiery crash on S. Sam Houston Parkway at Fondren, according to HCSO

