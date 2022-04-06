Public visitation set to honor Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis killed by suspected drunk driver

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for fallen Deputy Jennifer Chavis, who died in a tragic crash on the South Sam Houston Parkway over the weekend.The family of the Precinct 7 deputy constable will first have a private visitation at 10 a.m. on April 13 at the Fountain of Praise Church on 13950 Hillcroft Avenue.Starting at 11 a.m., the public will be allowed to attend. The funeral service will begin at about 12:30 p.m.Police honors will happen outside in the church parking lot immediately after the service.Chavis will be buried in Liberty, Texas, according to the family.A suspected drunk driver, identified as 36-year-old Adolfo Serrano, is accused of killing Chavis, who was trying to pull him over in the 7200 block of the South Sam Houston Parkway at Fondren, according to the sheriff's office.Serrano was driving a Ford F-550 when he failed to drive in a single lane and hit Chavis in the rear, according to deputies.Chavis's patrol car caught on fire. A witness who recorded video of the deputy's car in flames said she heard a big bang before seeing black smoke.On Monday, officers told ABC13 they had gone to the hospital to meet with Serrano and said his breath smelled like alcohol, in addition to "red eyes and slurred speech."According to authorities, Serrano admitted to officers that he had an alcoholic beverage prior to the crash.On Monday, a judge set Serrano's bond at $750,000, despite prosecutors asking for no bond.Chavis was a deputy with Precinct 7 for a year and half.She leaves behind a husband, a 4-year-old son and an 11-year-old nephew who she was also raising.