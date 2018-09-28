POLITICS

Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke town hall debate postponed

Between now and election day, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke are fighting for every last vote. (Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In light of the confirmation hearing that is currently taking place in Washington, D.C., ABC13 and Univision 45 announced today that the town hall debate between Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke has been postponed.

All parties involved are currently working together to secure an alternate date for the town hall debate.

The Republican and Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate agreed to three debates, the second of which was to be hosted by the University of Houston on Sunday.

It was supposed to focus on domestic policy.

Dallas' Southern Methodist University hosted the first debate on Friday, Sept. 21.

At this time, the third debate will still be held on Oct. 16 in San Antonio.

According to an announcement by both campaigns, the debates will be 60 minutes in length.
