Ivanka Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz take tour of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston

Ivanka Trump will visit Johnson Space Center, where she will speak with crew members on board the International Space Station.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sen. Ted Cruz joined presidential adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump when she toured the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Trump toured Mission Control, where she spoke with the crew of the International Space Station.

Trump also got a close-up look at the new Orion spacecraft that will take astronauts to the moon, Mars and beyond.

The president's daughter and the incumbent Texas senator were led on their tour by NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

A meeting with local high school students, who are working with NASA engineers to build a robot for the FIRST Robotics Competition, rounded out the trip.

Extra security was added to protect the special visitors to the space center.

