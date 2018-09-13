POLITICS

Beto O'Rourke signs seen tampered twice in Houston neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Charly Edsitty reports on video that purportedly shows a woman taking a lawn campaign sign that supports Beto O'Rourke.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With 53 days before Texans vote in the high-stakes U.S. Senate race between Beto O'Rourke and incumbent Ted Cruz, a piece of surveillance video is making the rounds apparently showing people tampering with a campaign sign for the former.

According to a homeowner in the Glendower Court neighborhood, which is located between River Oaks and Montrose areas of Houston, it has happened twice: once by a man and another time by a woman.

The resident, who wished not to be identified for this story, expressed anger and disbelief about the tampering.

"Why is this individual trying to destroy a political sign in this country?" asked the homeowner. "And what would his neighbors, children or grandchildren think if they saw him on camera doing this? It just isn't the way things are and I don't care who you support."

In the first incident, a man walking his dog pauses in front of the man's home before reaching down and grabbing a Beto sign posted right next to the front gate.

The second incident, though, is grabbing a lot of attention. A well-dressed woman in a white Audi pulls up to a stop sign and then starts running over to a Beto sign posted in the easement in front of the man's house.

"I kept thinking, 'My gosh, what would her children or grandchildren say?' That's not the way we operate in this country," he said.
While the apparent didn't technically take place on the man's property, he is still upset over it.

Meanwhile, the video featuring the woman has gotten some interesting takes from people online who has seen it. Some claim the woman looks like Heidi Cruz, the wife of the U.S. Senator.

While Cruz's camp admits to having a laugh over the accusation, Cruz spokeswoman Emily Miller said about the video, "That isn't Heidi, she doesn't look like her. The Cruzes don't have a white car. Plus, Heidi doesn't have the market cornered on wearing a pink cardigan in Houston.

Cruz's office added it received complaints about Ted Cruz signs being tampered with on private property.

The homeowner we spoke with reported the incident involving the dog walker to the Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office.

Follow Charlie Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstexas newstheftcaught on cameracampaignted cruzHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Ted Cruz discusses possible debate with Beto O'Rourke
Court blocks Texas from requiring fetal remains to be buried
Tight U.S. Senate race between Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke
Houston Dreamer's nightmare over with help from former teacher
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence brings wind, waves to NC
Flash Flood Watch in effect for coastal counties thru Friday morning
Man wanted for allegedly flashing himself to Pasadena girl
Hundreds attend funeral of man killed by Dallas officer
Spring Branch ISD teacher charged for sex assault of girl
At least 20 homes on fire after gas explosions near Boston
Yellow house that defied Hurricane Ike now taking tenants
Murder suspect's mom saw victim's foot in bin, tried to do CPR
Show More
Conroe priest accused of sex abuse of teens is out of jail
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer
Elementary school evacuated after 2 staff members fall ill
Storms take aim at Houston; Florence now a Cat 2 storm
More News