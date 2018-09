EMBED >More News Videos President Trump is coming to Texas in a bid to get Ted Cruz reelected to the U.S. Senate.

Activists hope to get a head start before President Donald Trump visits Texas to campaign for Sen. Ted Cruz.A group, including Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor David Hogg, said they have raised enough money to display a billboard showing old tweets from President Trump criticizing Cruz.In a tweet on Friday, the president said he would rally for Cruz in October somewhere in Texas.Cruz is facing a challenge from Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is mounting an aggressive campaign and raising a significant amount of money in his bid to unseat the conservative senator.