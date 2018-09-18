POLITICS

POLL: Cruz holds 9-point lead over Beto in Senate race

EMBED </>More Videos

A new Quinnipiac Poll shows the Texas senator has a sizeable lead over his Democratic challenger.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Sen. Ted Cruz is widening his lead in his race against Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, Cruz has a 9-point lead with likely voters over O'Rourke.

This poll varies greatly from the first Quinnipiac poll that was released on April 18, showing the race as "too close to call." In that polling, responses were collected from registered voters.

This time, pollsters asked 807 likely Texas voters about how they'll vote, and their responses favored Cruz, 54-45 percent.

"The sample of most spring polls differs significantly from the composition of the electorate for the general election. Most surveys collected at this point in time sample registered voters (as did the Quinnipiac Poll, understandably), instead of the smaller pool of likely voters sampled to look as close as possible to the group of individuals who show up on Election Day," said Jim Henson, director of Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. "That difference is an important one, as Republican voters tend to be older and whiter than the overall electorate, two characteristics that tend to correlate with a higher rate of participation. In short, Republican voters, because of their underlying characteristics, tend to vote more reliably, especially in midterm elections."

Another interesting note from the poll: most voters polled had already made up their minds. Quinnipiac's pollsters said Tuesday that 93 percent of likely voters said they know precisely who they'll vote for come Election Day.

ABC13 will televise Cruz and O'Rourke's second debate from the University of Houston on Sept. 30.

WATCH: In Cruz-Beto race, we have a debate
EMBED More News Videos

Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke are coming together for a debate at UH.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsted cruztexas politicselection 2018vote 2018democratsrepublicanstexas newselectionAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Willie Nelson reacts to the uproar over his support for Beto O'Rourke
Who is the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault?
Kavanaugh and accuser to testify next week at Senate hearing
ABC13 to televise and stream Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30
More Politics
Top Stories
Robbers as young as 11 attack elderly man 'for kicks'
School super in trouble over post about Deshaun Watson
Woman shoots and kills 12-foot alligator in Polk County
Swarm of more than 300 bees attack couple in Wallis
Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery
2 Air Force pilots eject before plane crash in San Antonio
Former Texans player accused of stealing $100K surrenders
Astros' former Triple-A affiliate signs with Washington
Show More
Mom allegedly kills boy by pouring Vicodin in sippy cup
Student arrested after gun found at Ball High School
Brutal nighttime home invasion targets woman and son
Surgeon, girlfriend accused of drugging, raping 1,000 women
Rice to offer free tuition to some students under new plan
More News