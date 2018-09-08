SENATE

Tight U.S. Senate race ahead between Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke

EMBED </>More Videos

Tight U.S. Senate race ahead between Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On Saturday night, hundreds of people packed the Faith West Academy Gymnasium in Katy to support Republican Sen. Ted Cruz's re-election bid.

The crowd was so large, there were not enough seats, but across town, the Democrat in the race, Beto O'Rourke, was greeted with similar enthusiasm at a rally in Houston.

A Democrat hasn't won a statewide race in Texas since 1994.

O'Rourke is hoping to be the one to end that streak.

"We'll be in San Angelo. We'll be in the Third Ward. We'll be in Brownsville, Texas but we'll also be in Lubbock and Amarillo," said O'Rourke. "Everyone is deserving of being heard, of being represented, of being fought for, of being served, and so this election is about all of us and for all of us."

In Katy, Cruz touted the accomplishments of Republicans over the last two years.

"When you cut taxes, when you simplify the tax code, when you pull back job-killing regulations, small businesses prosper and the state of Texas does great," said Cruz.

However, the latest polling shows Cruz no longer holds a double digit lead over O'Rourke.

"This election comes down to one word: turnout," Cruz told the crowd. "Our biggest danger is complacency."

Cruz attributed the close race to an "energized" and "angry" left.

"We've got a fight on our hands," said Cruz. "If commonsense conservatives show up to vote, we're going to have a really good election."

President Trump is set to headline a major rally in October for the incumbent senator.

"We welcome the President to come to this state," said O'Rourke. "We want this to be a positive visit for him, but ultimately this will be decided by the people of Texas."

Follow Katherine Marchand on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsted cruzsenatevotingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SENATE
Former Arizona US Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain
Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh confirmation hearing
Activists to post billboard of Trump tweets criticizing Cruz
McCain laid to rest next to best friend from Naval Academy
More senate
POLITICS
Houston Dreamer's nightmare over with help from former teacher
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
These Trump officials denied writing the Times op-ed
India decriminalizes homosexual acts in landmark verdict
More Politics
Top Stories
PUP RESCUE: Nearly 100 Chihuahuas rescued after being dumped throughout Houston area
Storms could rain out some of your weekend plans.
Lightning strike sparks house fire in Grangerland, officials say
Friends: First black Miss Texas USA and former Miss Universe dies
Deputies investigate possible threat made at H-E-B in The Woodlands
Health officials see huge rise in syphilis cases
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized in final
Police shoot armed suspect barricaded in home
Show More
Pedestrian accident shuts down Grand Parkway exit ramp
WHAT-A-MUM!: Whataburger inspires creative homecoming mum design
Deputies rescue family of ducklings from storm drain
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
Two men beat Houston store clerk with fists, feet and beer cans
More News