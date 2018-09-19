POLITICS

TAKING THE LEAD: New poll shows Beto O'Rourke leading Ted Cruz by 2 points in Senate race

Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke are coming together for a debate at UH. (AP Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A new poll out Wednesday morning shows that Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke is leading Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the tight Senate race.

The Ipsos/Reuters/University of Virginia online poll has O'Rourke leading by two percentage points among likely voters in Texas.

The Texas Tribune reports this is the first poll to show O'Rourke ahead of the incumbent Cruz. It was conducted from Sept. 5 to 17.

According to the poll, 47 percent said they would vote for O'Rourke, while 45 percent said they would choose Cruz.

Three percent went with "other" and five percent said "none."

This latest survey comes just a day after a Quinnipiac University poll saying that Cruz was widening the gap between them, holding a 9-point lead over O'Rourke.

The Quinnipiac poll also found that most voters had already made up their minds, noting that 93 percent of likely voters said they know precisely who they'll vote for come Election Day.

ABC13 will televise Cruz and O'Rourke's second debate from the University of Houston on Sept. 30.

WATCH: Tight U.S. Senate race ahead between Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke

Tight U.S. Senate race ahead between Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke

