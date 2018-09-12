TEXAS POLITICS

Willie Nelson attacked by fans online over upcoming Beto O'Rourke rally appearance in Austin

EMBED </>More Videos

The country music legend is set to headline an event in Austin for Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Some Willie Nelson fans are seeing red after learning the country musician will be headlining a rally for Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Dozens of people weighed in on Willie's Facebook page Wednesday after he shared a story about the upcoming rally in Austin.

While some people told Willie he needs to stay out of politics, others threw insults at the music legend. Still, some others applauded Willie's contribution to the 2018 campaign.

The event is set for Sept. 29 at Austin's Auditorium Shores.

Nelson is scheduled to perform alongside Joe Ely, Carrie Rodriguez, Tameca Jones and Nelson's sons, Lukas and Micah Nelson.

If you're interested in seeing the show, tickets are free but an RSVP is required.

O'Rourke is hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November's election.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpoliticstexas politicssenatemusic newstexas newsAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEXAS POLITICS
Trump coming to Texas to help Cruz reelection bid
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
'THIS IS A FIGHT,' Sen. Ted Cruz says on reelection bid
Senator Sylvia Garcia to resign from legislature next year
More texas politics
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
Kanye West says he'll teach class at Art Institute
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
'Dancing doctor' brings smiles to young patients
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
SEX ABUSE SCANDAL: Teens allegedly molested by Conroe priest
Tropical rains head for Texas, Florence threatens East Coast
Man charged with murder after body found in recycle bin
Chef Ronnie Killen opening new Tex-Mex restaurant in Pearland
Elderly man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide
13 men accused of trying to meet with minors for sex
Woman who had baby lied about finding newborn in wooded area
Girl stabbed romantic rival to death in classroom, police say
Show More
11 kids, 5 adults hospitalized after gas release near schools
Former teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Street flooding possible as afternoon storms return to Houston
Millions brace for impact as Hurricane Florence blows ashore
Driver grazed by bullet chases suspect down Gulf Freeway
More News