HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In less than six weeks, early voting will start at polling places around Texas.
It's crunch time for both Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who are working overtime for momentum and votes.
Tuesday, Cruz was in Houston discussing energy policy at the Petroleum Club.
He answered questions about whether or not his opponent, O'Rourke, would debate between now and the Election Day.
"I think we owe it to the voters of Texas," Cruz said.
Both teams are interested in debating. O'Rourke's team told Eyewitness News that the debates will be an open discussion, and he's excited about it.
A debate, if it were to happen, could help both sides, according to Houston political consultant Keir Murray.
"In the case of Mr. O'Rourke, he's not known yet to a lot of Texas voters. So, it would give him a broad platform to introduce himself to a lot of Texans,and discuss the issues of the day," Murray said.
Both campaigns have proposed multiple debates all over the state. They have already missed the deadline for the Dallas debate.
Cruz says he would like the chance to better educate Texans on what he calls the "stark difference" between him and O'Rourke.
"I believe we will have debates. My campaign and his campaign have been negotiating back and forth. He seems to be reluctant to debate, but I think we'll see debates," Cruz said.
President Trump has also offered to campaign for Cruz. At the end of August, he promised a big rally in support of the candidate.
"I'm glad the president is coming. We will certainly welcome him to Texas," Cruz said.
There is no date set for the visit, but the president has indicated that it will happen in October.
Follow Tom Abrahams on Twitter and Facebook.