Did labor 'fire'-wall keep DNC from Houston?

Told that Houston's bid for 2020 Dem convention was hurt by ongoing labor dispute involving the city's firefighters. Perez is a former DOL secretary; Fire Fighters union is meeting in DC this week. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) March 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Milwaukee celebrates its choice as the site for next summer's Democratic National Convention, there is reporting to suggest Houston's labor issues with firefighters over voter-approved Prop B may have steered the convention away.Mayor Sylvester Turner told city council members last week he would have to layoff as many as 375 firefighters to pay for firefighter raises approved by the Prop B Parity measure. It was just the latest in a string of issues to pop up between the mayor and the local firefighters union. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association is a part of an international firefighters union influential in Democratic politics.The New York Times reported Monday afternoon that Houston's home to the energy sector could've been bad optics, but the firefighters promised to be a persistent hurdle:A picket line outside the Houston convention would have posed difficult choices for a party trying to win support of labor unions.The Wall Street Journal's political reporter tweeted similarly:Tony Buzbee, one of Turner's opponents in the upcoming mayor's race, commented."The mayor is imploding. He is bleeding support and, at this point, I don't think he is electable," Buzbee said. "In light of the fact that the DNC went elsewhere, it is clear those outside of Houston see what kind of mess this mayor has created. When will this end? It will end with strong, independent leadership not beholden to political donors."Bill King, another of Turner's opponents told ABC13 it was obviously a handicap for Houston to get the bid."It's hard to tell if it was the deciding factor, but it clearly impacted the selection," King said. "Turner obviously handicapped our bid by starting this fight with labor. It's bigger than firefighters. He's sued to declare collective bargaining unconstitutional in Texas, and we're seeing the collateral damage in that as the DNC heads to Milwaukee."Mayor Turner's office sent reporters links to recently reported articles suggesting DNC Chair Tom Perez always favored Milwaukee.Turner's press secretary wrote reporters, "Milwaukee has always been a favorite of DNC Chair Perez, despite anyone's claim that Prop B was the deciding factor. Mayor Turner spoke with Perez this morning and Perez never mentioned Prop B. In fact, members of the site selection committee confirmed to the mayor that they wanted to come to Houston, but Perez always favored Milwaukee. "The statement from Turner's office was sent with these links: