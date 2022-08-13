Driver dons bulletproof vest while leading HPD on chase in southwest Houston, police say

At one point, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the Beltway for a block and a half, before hiding in an office complex, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested after leading officers on a 20-minute chase on the West Beltway in a stolen car early Saturday morning, according to police.

The chase started at about 1:30 a.m., near Bissonnet and the West Sam Houston Parkway. Patrol units in the area attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen by the Austin Police Department.

The driver in the car did not yield, and the officers began to pursue the vehicle as they drove around the West Belt.

From there, the man drove north to I-10, to I-10 to 610, and then into the southwest area of Houston until they reached a back street on Loma Lindo and Polo.

At one point, officers lost a visual of the driver after he stopped in a parking lot and hid in an office complex before re-engaging with officers, according to Houston Police Department Lieutenant Larry Crowley.

The driver then lost control of the car and crashed into a ditch. The HPD helicopter was above and assisted officers on the ground. After officers could locate the suspect, he was taken into custody.

Officers noticed the suspect donning a bulletproof vest as he was apprehended. Police also believe that he was under the influence of narcotics that were found once police searched the vehicle.

He was charged with felony evading and possession.