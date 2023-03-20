Deputies pull driver and toddler from car after chase in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The tense situation started as a domestic disturbance. What followed was a short chase, a standoff in field and officers moving in to pull a toddler and a man from the car.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies initially took a call about a family disturbance on Monday morning. A child believed to be about 2 years old was in the vehicle with a man who may be the child's father driving.

The pursuit came to an end near a field in northwest Harris County, near Stuebner Airline and Veterans Memorial. Officers surrounded the vehicle and after about 20 minutes or more, they moved in. The toddler was carried from the car by authorities, and then the driver was pulled out to be taken into custody.

There's no immediate word on the child's condition.

