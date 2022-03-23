New bodycam video shows moments after deputy was killed in PlazAmericas Mall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Body camera video released Tuesday shows the moments after a San Jacinto County deputy constable was shot to death last month at PlazAmericas Mall in Sharpstown. Deputy Neil Adams was working an extra security job when he confronted a shoplifting suspect. The suspect, 35-year-old Czyz (Chaz) Harrison is accused of punching Deputy Adams, before shooting the deputy with his own gun.The new bodycam video shows officers responding to the deputy's shooting. Shoppers pointed Harrison out to the officers, and the video then shows him advancing toward the officers. The officers commanded him to drop a knife, but he refused and the officers shot him several times. Harrison initially seems unfazed by the gunshot wounds, and the officers wound up tazing Harrison to subdue him. Harrison later died at the hospital.The new video was released exactly one month after the incident that killed Deputy Adams. His widow, Dee Dee, has actually seen the video."It replays over and over in my mind. They didn't care what would happen to them, they just knew people were in danger," Dee Dee Adams told ABC13. "Every day those officers go out knowing it could be their last day."Dee Dee Adams says the day her husband died was supposed to be his last day working that security job. "When he got there he realized it was a very dangerous place. It was not a place for an older officer to be. It was too dangerous."Adams remembered talking to her husband about his lifelong goal of being a law enforcement officer. "We were lying in bed and I asked, 'What did you want to be when you were younger?' He said, 'I always wanted to be a cop.' At the time he was 52. He said the time has passed by ... and I encouraged him to do it."Deputy Adams graduated from the police academy in 2012. Deputy Adams' lifelong goal would eventually cost him his life, but not before he fulfilled his dream of working to protect others."He always knew that was a possibility. I believe he felt it was his calling," his widow said.