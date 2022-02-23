Law enforcement officer and suspect injured in shooting at PlazAmericas in Sharpstown, HPD says

A law enforcement officer (non HPD) and a suspect were shot at the location and taken to hospitals.



Media partners: All info in this incident will be provided outside Memorial Hermann Hospital in the medical center.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A law enforcement officer has been hospitalized following a shooting at the PlazAmerica Mall in Sharpstown, police said.The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard, according to police.HPD said the law enforcement officer who was injured is not a Houston police officer. The suspect involved was also shot and taken to the hospitalThe extent of the officer and suspect's injuries are not known.It's unclear what led to the shooting.