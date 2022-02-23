shooting

Law enforcement officer and suspect injured in shooting at PlazAmericas in Sharpstown, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A law enforcement officer has been hospitalized following a shooting at the PlazAmerica Mall in Sharpstown, police said.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard, according to police.

HPD said the law enforcement officer who was injured is not a Houston police officer. The suspect involved was also shot and taken to the hospital



The extent of the officer and suspect's injuries are not known.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

We will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.
