HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The passenger of a car was killed after being involved in an accident with a METRO bus Saturday night, officials say.According to a representative from METRO, the bus and the car crashed in the 3500 block of Bennington Street in northeast Houston.The car had two people inside at the time of the accident. One of those passengers was pronounced dead after the crash.Initial details were limited, however the driver of the car and the METRO bus operator were both transported to the hospital.