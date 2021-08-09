pedestrian struck

Pedestrian hit by METRORail train in downtown Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers from the METRO Police Department were responding to a scene where a man was reportedly hit by a METRORail train near downtown Houston.




The incident happened around 8 p.m. on the Red Line on Main Street near McGowen Sunday night.
According to METRO officials, the operator of the train saw the pedestrian on the tracks and attempted to make an emergency stop.


The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and was said to be conscious.

"Some of the passengers were distraught," said a witness. "Metro police had to escort them off the premises. In less than 30 minutes they had the person out. They covered it up so no one could see him and then put the train back on the ground."
