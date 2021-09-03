murder

4 Houston gang members charged with murder in 2019 drive-by shooting on set of music video

EMBED <>More Videos

4 gang members charged with murder in 2019 music video shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost two years after a drive-by shooting broke out on the set of a music video that killed two people and injured seven others, four suspects have been charged with murder.

SEE RELATED STORY: 2 men charged with murder in 2019 drive-by shooting on set of music video in north Harris County

Prosecutors described the suspects as dangerous gang members.

Kelvin Badillo, Louis Santee, Christian Cavazos, Jr. and Roman Rise were charged with murder after being tied to the violent shooting that occurred in December 2019. Deputies said a rapper, who goes by the name Cashout Ace, was filming a video when they were ambushed.

"It's hard to differentiate at what point it stopped being about music and more about murder," said Chris Handley, the chief prosecutor of the Organized Crime Division at the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said it all happened days after Christmas.

"Essentially, nine people were shot, two people ended up losing their lives and one man barely survived," said Handley. "He goes by the name Cashout Ace."

Gonzalo Gonzalez, a 20-year-old videographer who attended the University of Houston, was killed. Jonathan Jimenez, who was also 20 years old, was also killed. He was the father of a 3-year-old girl.

"You should be allowed to enjoy music. You should be allowed to go out with your friends," said Handley.

Court records say the gang is tied to dozens of crimes over a three-year period. They are allegedly responsible for committing murders, shootings, aggravated assaults and more.

"We hope today, and with the cases filed, it's the first step to tell this gang. 'You can't get away with everything. You will be held accountable,'" said Handley.

For updates on this story, follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootingrapperharris county sheriffs officeperson killeddouble murdercrimearrestmurdergang violencegun violenceshootingmusic videodrive by shootingganginvestigationgunsinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Gang member gets 45 years for slaying near Spring school, police say
Another John Wayne Gacy victim identified
After Brian Laundrie found, family says they will not hold funeral
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News