4 Houston gang members charged with murder in 2019 drive-by shooting on set of music video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost two years after a drive-by shooting broke out on the set of a music video that killed two people and injured seven others, four suspects have been charged with murder.Prosecutors described the suspects as dangerous gang members.Kelvin Badillo, Louis Santee, Christian Cavazos, Jr. and Roman Rise were charged with murder after being tied to the violent shooting that occurred in December 2019. Deputies said a rapper, who goes by the name Cashout Ace, was filming a video when they were ambushed."It's hard to differentiate at what point it stopped being about music and more about murder," said Chris Handley, the chief prosecutor of the Organized Crime Division at the Harris County District Attorney's Office.Prosecutors said it all happened days after Christmas."Essentially, nine people were shot, two people ended up losing their lives and one man barely survived," said Handley. "He goes by the name Cashout Ace."Gonzalo Gonzalez, a 20-year-old videographer who attended the University of Houston, was killed. Jonathan Jimenez, who was also 20 years old, was also killed. He was the father of a 3-year-old girl."You should be allowed to enjoy music. You should be allowed to go out with your friends," said Handley.Court records say the gang is tied to dozens of crimes over a three-year period. They are allegedly responsible for committing murders, shootings, aggravated assaults and more."We hope today, and with the cases filed, it's the first step to tell this gang. 'You can't get away with everything. You will be held accountable,'" said Handley.