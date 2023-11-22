WATCH LIVE

Couple walking in parking lot hospitalized after being hit by car, HCSO says

Wednesday, November 22, 2023
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two pedestrians were hospitalized after being hit by a car in northwest Harris County on Wednesday, according to deputies.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department confirmed the afternoon incident happened near the intersection of Cypress N. Houston and Jones Road.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a couple was walking in a parking lot when a driver backing up hit them.

The man had to be flown to the hospital via Life Flight, HCSO said, but both victims are said to be stable.

The driver stayed at the scene, but it's unclear if there will be any charges filed.

