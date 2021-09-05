pedestrian killed

Man killed while walking on Sheldon Road in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man walking along a northeast Harris County road was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday morning, authorities said.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 6500 block of Sheldon Road between Wallisville Road and Miller Road 1.

The driver of the vehicle involved stopped and waited for authorities, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

There was no word Sunday on the victim's identity.
