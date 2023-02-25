WATCH VIDEOS

pedestrian killed

Police urge people to use crosswalks after pedestrian running across Westheimer killed, HPD says

Saturday, February 25, 2023 10:03PM
Man killed after being hit by car while running across Westheimer: HPD
Houston police are urging people to use crosswalks after a man was killed while reportedly running across Westheimer Friday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed while crossing the street in west Harris County, according to police.

Officers said just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, a man ran across the street near Briargrove and was struck by an SUV.

The man succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital, police said.

Investigators said the man was not using a crosswalk, and the driver stayed at the scene.

This is not the first deadly crash along this stretch of Westheimer.

ABC13 has reported on at least two others in the past year.

A woman was killed last November by a driver who police believe was intoxicated.

And last March, police say a husband and wife were hit and killed by a suspected intoxicated driver.

Police are urging people to use crosswalks.

